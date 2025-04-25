Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. CareDx makes up about 1.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of CareDx worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,047,000 after buying an additional 323,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 196,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 875,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $34.84.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

