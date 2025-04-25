Pingora Partners LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Pingora Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,157.86. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $637.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.