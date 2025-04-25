KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) is Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2025

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCAFree Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,816 shares during the quarter. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF comprises about 3.0% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 7.23% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KCCA. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCCA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.08. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

(Free Report)

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.