KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) is Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,816 shares during the quarter. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF comprises about 3.0% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 7.23% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KCCA. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCCA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.08. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.