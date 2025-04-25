Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 6,964 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. ChampionX comprises 1.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of ChampionX worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ChampionX by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in ChampionX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

