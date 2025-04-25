Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Markel Group worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

MKL opened at $1,810.97 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.06 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,827.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,757.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

