D Boral Capital Upgrades CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) to Strong-Buy

D Boral Capital upgraded shares of CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on CERo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CERO opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. CERo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CERo Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 4th quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,265 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in CERo Therapeutics by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,224,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CERo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

