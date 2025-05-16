Oruka Therapeutics’ (ORKA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

ORKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.25. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

