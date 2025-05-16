Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.8% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $519.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

