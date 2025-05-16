Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,262,000 after acquiring an additional 518,757 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 688,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after acquiring an additional 65,664 shares during the last quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $10,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

