Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 28.4% – Still a Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 170,619,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 31,809,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.17 million, a PE ratio of -3,229.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

