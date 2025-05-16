State Street Co. (STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on July 11th

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $10.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,820 shares of company stock worth $1,567,972 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Street stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.