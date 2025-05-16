Security National Bank of SO Dak Makes New $490,000 Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 7,211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

NYSE AMTM opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

