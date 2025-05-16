9,399 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE IR opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

