ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 53,529 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,529 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $47,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $271.19 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

