ProShare Advisors LLC Has $77.37 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,227 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $77,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,213,861,000 after acquiring an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,672,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $982,994,000 after purchasing an additional 269,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.00. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

