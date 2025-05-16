Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

