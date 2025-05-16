Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $39.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

