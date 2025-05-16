Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $3.89 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 292.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $147.86 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

