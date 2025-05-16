41,816 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

