Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 5,945 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.6% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

