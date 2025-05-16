Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Exelon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Read Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.