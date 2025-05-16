Sig Brokerage LP Purchases Shares of 11,142 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sig Brokerage LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

