Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

