Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.78% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 441.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

