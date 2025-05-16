Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases New Position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. BBB Foods makes up 1.6% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,544,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,330,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 878,003 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BBB Foods by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 943,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,443 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TBBB shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

BBB Foods Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE TBBB opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.09 and a beta of 0.49. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

BBB Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.