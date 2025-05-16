Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Hold

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

AFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.10 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.39 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affimed stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Affimed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

