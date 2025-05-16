Sig Brokerage LP Makes New $498,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sig Brokerage LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Trading Down 2.4%

ORCL stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

