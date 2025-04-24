Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GAMB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $425.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.04. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. Gambling.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,517,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 825,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 153,173 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 56,268 shares during the period. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

