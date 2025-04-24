Q1 Earnings Forecast for Galiano Gold Issued By Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GAU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 million, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,708,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,084 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 18,438,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,741,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 2,154.8% in the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 2,392,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.