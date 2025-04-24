HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $15.12. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

