Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntsman

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

HUN stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.85. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,171,000 after buying an additional 130,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

