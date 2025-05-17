Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. Argus raised shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 439.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $302,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $389,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 502.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

