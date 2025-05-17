Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.77%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

