StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.