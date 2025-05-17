Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

RVP opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Insider Transactions at Retractable Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 86,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $64,510.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,376,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,595.50. This represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 211,539 shares of company stock valued at $153,685. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,533,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 8.46% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

