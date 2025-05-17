Pete Raby Sells 52,587 Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Pete Raby sold 52,587 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £112,536.18 ($149,490.14).

Pete Raby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Pete Raby acquired 13,500 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,570 ($32,638.15).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Pete Raby sold 48,253 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £98,436.12 ($130,759.99).

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £594.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 52-week low of GBX 171.20 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 347 ($4.61).

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

Morgan Advanced Materials ( LON:MGAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGAM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.32) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.25) to GBX 265 ($3.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

