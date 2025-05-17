Head-To-Head Analysis: Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) vs. OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OPKO Health and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health -18.65% -9.76% -6.46% Forte Biosciences N/A -151.43% -118.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OPKO Health and Forte Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Forte Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

OPKO Health currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.77%. Forte Biosciences has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 314.01%. Given Forte Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than OPKO Health.

This table compares OPKO Health and Forte Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $689.41 million 1.53 -$188.86 million ($0.07) -19.00 Forte Biosciences N/A N/A -$31.48 million ($16.29) -0.48

Forte Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OPKO Health. OPKO Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forte Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OPKO Health has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forte Biosciences beats OPKO Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test. Its Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency. This segment also develops multi-specific immune therapies focused on oncology, infectious diseases, vaccines, and immunology; OPK88004, an orally administered selective androgen receptor modulator; OPK88003, a once-weekly administered peptide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related obesity; Somatrogon (hGH-CTP), a once-weekly human growth hormone injection; and Factor VIIa-CTP, a novel long-acting coagulation factor being developed to treat hemophilia. In addition, it develops and commercializes longer-acting proprietary versions of already approved therapeutic proteins; develops and produces specialty APIs; develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, and ophthalmic products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. The company also operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

