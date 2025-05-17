Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
