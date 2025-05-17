Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £134.54 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £134.54 ($178.72).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Daniel Shook purchased 7 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,008 ($26.67) per share, with a total value of £140.56 ($186.72).

IMI Price Performance

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,971 ($26.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,555.96 ($20.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,090 ($27.76). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,823.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,845.05.

IMI Increases Dividend

IMI ( LON:IMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Research analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a GBX 21.10 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 1.04%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 ($29.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

