Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $5.22. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 625,567 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 108,269 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

