Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.15. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 4,115 shares.

Surge Components Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

