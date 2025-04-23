Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 13,005,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 9,216,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of £107.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.52.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

