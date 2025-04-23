Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $14.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Ouster alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ouster

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,364.88. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460. 7.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ouster by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Ouster by 916.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Ouster has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $344.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.