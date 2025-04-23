Tenaris (TS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. On average, analysts expect Tenaris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TS opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TS. Bank of America cut shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

