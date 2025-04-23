NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAMS. Scotiabank raised their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,550. This trade represents a 90.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Topper acquired 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $84,185.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,321,362.68. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.01. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

