GMT Capital Corp Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,510,000 after buying an additional 307,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after buying an additional 317,305 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after buying an additional 172,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,789,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $172,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,529.40. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,069.28. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,600 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 321.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Articles

