GMT Capital Corp Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

GMT Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 521,089 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 551,896 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.48.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

