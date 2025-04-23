GMT Capital Corp Sells 187,400 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GMT Capital Corp reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 187,400 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $70,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

