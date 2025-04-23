852 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd.

White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. ASML makes up approximately 0.3% of White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 2.2 %

ASML stock opened at $638.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $692.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.86. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

