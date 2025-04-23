White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. Invests $18.98 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,976,000. Infosys accounts for 10.5% of White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

